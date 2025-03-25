'The White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge recalls called as 'spoiled wife'

Jennifer Coolidge, known for her unforgettable roles in Legally Blonde and The White Lotus, recently got candid about the struggles of being typecast as the “trophy wife” in Hollywood.

For years, Jennifer found herself locked into playing the glamorous, sometimes shallow roles that didn't allow her to show the full scope of her talent.

The actress, who is known for playing Jeanine Stifler, or "Stifler's mom", in the 'American Pie' movie series, shared with Us Weekly: "I was just offered these sort of trophy wife parts over and over."

"There would be scripts at my front doorstep. And I’d pick ’em up and I’d be like, ‘Ah, I know exactly what these are gonna be,’ she added.

Jennifer went on saying, "And sure enough, a lot of ’em were just sort of the same woman and a rich guy, spoiled wife being offered continually as if that was all I could do."

The White Lotus star is all set to team up with Pete Davidson, Gabrielle Union and Bill Murray in the upcoming crime-comedy Riff Raff as she couldn’t be more excited.

She continued: "It was all quite intimidating, to be honest. I’ve been very lucky and I’ve gotten to work with some really cool people. But I have to say I really did keep pinching myself when I was there filming."

However, Jennifer recently shared that she's received “no guidance at all” during that tough time.