Jonas Brothers celebrate 20 years with new exciting album update

The Jonas Brothers celebrates band’s 20th anniversary at American Dream in New Jersey

The Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, celebrated their band’s 20th anniversary with a bang as they hosted their first-ever JASONCON at American Dream in New Jersey on March 23rd.

During the event, the band, after releasing new single Love Me to Heaven on March 21, also revealed that they have a new album in works, Greetings from Your Hometown, which is set to drop on August 8, 2025, along with an upcoming live album.

They also shared that Joe’s solo album Music for People Who Believe in Love, which was originally set to drop last fall, will be available in May 2025.

Earlier in the day, the band told People there would also be an album to accompany their Disney+ holiday movie, A Very Jonas Christmas.

While speaking to the outlet, Joe before the first event of the day, said, "There's going to be a lot of memories revisited today."

"I think the biggest thing is probably [to] try not to get too emotional," he added while reflecting on time when they decided to do this. "When we signed up to do this, it was just exciting. We were like, 'That's crazy. What a wild idea.'"

Left in awe by fans, he continued, "And then you get here and you're walking through last night we're walking through all the different activations, some of the things that fans have created, some that are our ideas that came to life."

"The Jonas Museum is probably the one that really got me," Cake by the Ocean crooner said expressing his nostalgic feelings. "Because you are holding these items of clothing and you're having a flashback. I know exactly where we were. It's trippy."

Joe further teased about band’s future planning, saying, "We have a lot more in us."

The Jonas Brothers band was officially formed in August 2005.