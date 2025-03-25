Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson's 'Verity' gets release date

'Verity' is novel adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book of the same name

Colleen Hoover’s Verity has become one of the much-anticipated projects among fans.

Ever since, the confirmation about the film came out, it created an excitement within the admirers.

The upcoming project is a novel adaptation of Hoover’s book of the same name starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson in pivotal roles.

The plot focuses on a struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who accepts the offer of working as a ghostwriter for renowned author Verity Crawford under mysterious circumstances.

Besides Dakota and Anne, the psychological thriller is also going to feature Josh Hartnett.

Many studios have been locking down their release dates and so Amazon MGM has also given out a date for the release of Verity.

The company has chosen the May male month in 2026 for the Hathaway starrer as Disney and Marvel’s Avengers and Star Wars sequels are also coming out the same month.

As per Deadline, the distributors are aiming to release the film on May 15 next year.

The much-awaited film is directed by Michael Showalter, who previously created the magic of The Idea of You, which also starred the 42-year-old actress.