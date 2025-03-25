Meghan Markle launches own online fashion boutique with 'warning'

Meghan Markle has launched a virtual shop featuring luxury items, but with a warning to customers.

The online merchandise shop includes high-end products such as a £1,068 "Windsor" gown and £600 Saint Laurent sandals.

The Duchess of Sussex unveiled the collection to her 2.6 million Instagram followers, offering them a glimpse into her wardrobe with handpicked pieces from brands like Heidi Merrick, Saint Laurent, Reformation, and J Crew.

"Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week," Meghan wrote over a screen-recorded video of her new online store.

However, a warning on the website reads: "Please note, some products may contain commissionable links."

This indicates that Meghan is likely to earn a commission or cut on the sale of some of the clothes and accessories she promotes.

The online shop went live on March 24, and shortly after, some third-party websites crashed due to the high demand from fans rushing to purchase the items.

The shop features a range of luxury products, including jewelry priced at £200 and a Maya Brenner necklace called 'The Happiness Retreat' priced at almost £400.

The collection comprises mostly elevated basics in neutral shades like beige, brown, white, black, and navy blue. Interestingly, Meghan Markle is using a URL that incorporates her royal title as a surname for her fashion website.

The Duchess revealed her ShopMy page with the web address "shopmy.us/ms" - shorthand for "Meghan Sussex".

This move has sparked interest among fans and observers, who are eager to see how Meghan's fashion venture will unfold.

With her influence and style, the Duchess is likely to make a significant impact in the fashion world.