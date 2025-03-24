Adam Scott shares pals’ ‘offensive’ reaction to ‘Severance’ Season 2 Finale

‘Severance’ star Adam Scott shares Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s reaction to Season 2 Finale

Adam Scott exposed his friends Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s “nasty” reaction to the season 2 finale of Severance.

The 51-year-old actor shared that his friends, who have regularly been bombarding him with voicemails about the show’s cliffhangers, had much to say about the shocking finale.

"I have a voicemail from them and it's very nasty," Scott told People Magazine at the red carpet ahead of the show's PaleyFest panel on Saturday, March 22nd.

"I can't tell you what they said because it's deeply offensive, and I have yet to respond, but I will. I will,” the Parks and Recreation star joked.

Scott revealed that Bell and Shepard "watched the season a little while ago because we gave them some advance screeners so they could come on the podcast and talk about it," referring to his and Ben Stiller's podcast about the series. "They were just lovely. They really loved it."

Speaking of the last episode of the season, the Big Little Lies actor said, "We've been watching it for a while and the whole season we've been loving it. And so whenever people watch the end of the season, we're so curious what they thought of it and dying to hear where they came out at the end and what they thought of the ending."

Scott said that it was "great" to hear Bell and Shepard's reactions, however, he added, "they did leave deeply offensive message," referring to the voicenotes he shared on Kelly Clarkson's show earlier this week, where they expressed their anger about cliffhangers in the show.