Taylor Swift’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal steps out with girlfriend at major event

Jake Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu supports him at record-breaking performance

Jake Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, celebrated his big day along by his side as he took the stage for a record-breaking performance.

The 44-year-old actor marked the Broadway opening of William Shakespeare’s Othello, on Sunday, March 23rd.

The performance starred Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington in the lead characters and was held at Barrymore Theatre, in New York City.

Notable people including Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Spike Lee and Joe Biden attended the event.

The Donnie Darko star was accompanied by his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and longtime partner, Cadieu.

Gyllenhaal sported a double-breasted suit over a halfway-buttoned white undershirt, while his model girlfriend donned a black, high-neck gown with a rectangular top.

The play has already surpassed records as it grossed around $2.8 million in one week, more than any play has ever made in 7 days on the Great White Way.

This comes after Gyllenhaal hinted at the couple’s wedding plans in an interview last year.

“I think we all get into that space of work, work, work, and for a long time my career took precedence, but I’m at a point in my life where I realize that family really is the only thing that matters to me,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Gyllenhaal dated pop superstar Taylor Swift briefly in 2010, and then Alyssa Miller from 2013 to 2014, and has been in a long-term relationship with Cadieu since 2018.