Dua Lipa reacts to fan leaking ‘Physical’ remix featuring Troye Sivan

Lipa reacts to fan leaking ‘Physical’ remix featuring Troye Sivan

Dua Lipa responded to the fans who finally leaked her unreleased song, Physical remix, featuring Troye Sivan after a wave of intense demand.

While performing in Melbourne, Australia during her Radical Optimism tour, the Levitating singer handed a USB containing a copy of her unreleased track.

She made that concertgoer promise that they would leak the track online after getting the flash drive.

Although Lipa’s admirers lost hope in the lucky fan as the very next day, the Physical remix had not been posted, on Saturday, March 22, the supporter fulfilled their promise by sending the record to a fan page on X (formerly Twitter).

"[siren emoji] PHYSICAL – DUA LIPA FEAT. TROYE SIVAN," captioned the account as they uploaded the audio.

The post quickly gained traction and reached to the Break My Heart singer within no time, leading to her epic reaction.

"You got the job done [sparkle red heart emoji]," Lipa wrote as she reposted the audio on her feed.

Her fans began to pour in their love for the new track, with one saying, "Mission accomplished, and y’all did it flawlessly [red heart emoji]."

"We’re in love with physical remix feat troye," another praised.

"Okay but now we need it released, like officially," a third fan chimed in with new demand.

Meanwhile, a fourth begged, "Queen, we need it on Spotify [joined hands emoji]."



Iy is pertinent to note that Lipa has not released the remix officially and it is currenlty not available on any streaming platforms as of yet.