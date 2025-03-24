Travis Kelce’s interaction with Taylor Swift fans go viral

Taylor Swift fans cheer on Travis Kelce during latest outing

Travis Kelce, who has become a favourite among Swifties, was bombarded with attention from Taylor Swift fans as he stepped out.

The 35-year-old NFL star was caught by a crowd of Swifties as he arrived at a hotel, sporting dark pants, a white T-shirt and black cap.

The now-viral video showed a group of teenage girls surrounding him as a bellhop carried his luggage to the hotel.

In the short video, one of the girls can be heard asking Kelce, "Where's Taylor?" to which he says something inaudible in the video.

Fans express disappointment as the athlete seems to explain that he is traveling alone this time.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s solo outing comes after the couple were spotted in Big Sky, Montana, where they reportedly spent time skiing.

The lovebirds have been living together as they enjoy some downtime from their demanding respective careers, after Swift wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour and Kelce played the final match of NFL season.

The Grammy winner and the New Heights podcast host began dating in September, 2023 and although he was famous before, since then, Kelce has reached soaring heights of stardom.