Penn Badgley opens up about nearly quitting 'Gossip Girl' amid Blake Lively drama

Penn Badgley shares his honest thoughts on almost turning down his Gossip Girl role

YOU star Penn Badgley is finally sharing his unfiltered thoughts on almost turning down his highly-acclaimed Gossip Girl role, much to the fans’ surprise.

The 38-year-old actor, who famously played Dan Humphrey on the CW drama (2007-2012), revealed to Vulture that he initially refused to take on the lead role in Gossip Girl, citing concerns over the show's potential success following the fate of other failed pilots and series.

Ahead of the premiere of YOU’s third instalment, Badgley told the outlet, “Agreeing to be the focal point or part of an ensemble of something that’s going to be extremely high profile — I think anyone whose acting like they don’t think about it is disingenuous. And if they’re not [thinking about it], they should because it affects your life enormously. I don’t think the effects could be overstated.”

However, the actor struggled with the press attention the show garnered due to its plot-lines, which drew parallels between his on-screen relationship and those of Gossip Girl characters Serena Van Der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.

While his concerns about starring in the scandalous show were well-founded, it was his off-screen relationship with co-star Blake Lively that made headlines on the internet.