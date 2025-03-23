Justin Bieber hits the studio to cope with 'self-hatred' and 'inauthenticity'

'I hate when I change myself to please people,' says the new dad

Justin Bieber is getting real about his struggles with self-acceptance — and music may be helping him find his way back to himself.

On March 22, the pop star and new dad shared an Instagram video of himself jamming with fellow musicians, but his caption revealed a deeper inner conflict.

“I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,” Bieber, 31, wrote. “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough, but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

Earlier in the day, the Grammy-winner shared another personal revelation, admitting he wants to work on his “anger issues.”

“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” he wrote, alongside photos of himself, a childhood snapshot, and a picture of his son, Jack Blues.

Bieber has been vocal about his emotional struggles in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, he admitted to feeling unworthy of praise, writing, “If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

A rep for Bieber recently told TMZ that the singer has undergone a “transformative” year, cutting ties with people who no longer served him.

The rep also dismissed drug rumours, saying Bieber is focused on family, health, and his art.