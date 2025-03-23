Rachel Zegler attempts to mask ‘Snow White’ movie weak opening 

Rachel Zegler seemingly attempted to divert attention from Snow White movie’s disappointing debut with a new post.
Making a rare appearance on her social media, the actress posted a toddler-aged photo of herself wearing the iconic snow white costume.
Baby Rachel, flashing a wide grin, accessorised her Disney princess look with a matching beaded bracelet and purple-framed sunglasses.
"2004[right arrow emoji] NOW — dreams really do come true," she captioned her Instagram post.
Her post, timed with the opening of her latest film, was seen as a subtle attempt to deflect criticism and cover up the slow start of the 1937 remake.
According to Page Six, with current projections, the live-action version could become a box office bomb.
The Disney movie premiered on Friday and earned a modest $15.5 million domestically, amid highly publicised controversy surrounding its two leads, Gal Gadot and Rachel, who recently reflected on working in the movie, saying, "It was the honour of a lifetime."
The live-action remake is expected to gross $45 million this weekend, marking a slow start for the beloved tale and might result in becoming one of Disney’s lowest opening weekends so far.
