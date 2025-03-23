 
Rachel Zegler attempts to mask ‘Snow White’ movie weak opening

‘Snow White’ movie star Rachel Zegler makes rare gesture to shift focus from Disney film's box office struggles

By Web Desk
March 23, 2025
Rachel Zegler seemingly attempted to divert attention from Snow White movie’s disappointing debut with a new post.

Making a rare appearance on her social media, the actress posted a toddler-aged photo of herself wearing the iconic snow white costume.

Baby Rachel, flashing a wide grin, accessorised her Disney princess look with a matching beaded bracelet and purple-framed sunglasses.

"2004[right arrow emoji] NOW — dreams really do come true," she captioned her Instagram post.

Her post, timed with the opening of her latest film, was seen as a subtle attempt to deflect criticism and cover up the slow start of the 1937 remake.

According to Page Six, with current projections, the live-action version could become a box office bomb.

The Disney movie premiered on Friday and earned a modest $15.5 million domestically, amid highly publicised controversy surrounding its two leads, Gal Gadot and Rachel, who recently reflected on working in the movie, saying, "It was the honour of a lifetime."

The live-action remake is expected to gross $45 million this weekend, marking a slow start for the beloved tale and might result in becoming one of Disney’s lowest opening weekends so far.