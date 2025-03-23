'Little House on the Prairie' makes comeback with Netflix reboot

'Little House on the Prairie' reboot for Netflix calls for casting

The Ingalls family is returning to entertain the new generation after making the ’70s memorable with their adventures.

According to Deadline, Little House On the Prairie is set to reboot for Netflix and is calling for casting.

Hunting for the family members to feature in the "reimagining" of the series, based on the books by Laura Inglass Wilder, has officially been kicked off.

Though there’s no news if someone from the original cast will be added or make a cameo appearance in the reboot, former Little House On the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert reacted to the reboot news.

"[The original] was Michael Landon’s interpretation, and now it’s time for someone else’s interpretation. And I think there’s plenty of room for that," she is in full support of the reboot of the series that aired on NBC. "And I think there’s a lot of other stories to mine beyond that."

"So I think this opens the door in a lot of ways for all kinds of Little House on the Prairie projects," Gilbert added.

In the upcoming project, the Vampire Diaries’ Rebecca Sonnenshine will be pulling off double duties — will serve as a showrunner and executive producer.

Following the casting phase, production is suggested to commence in June in Winnipeg, Canada, under the direction of Sarah Adina Smith.