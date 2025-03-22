Taylor Swift, Jaime King friendship on the rocks amid actress’ legal woes?

Where do Taylor Swift and Jamie King stand during the star’s custody case?

Taylor Swift and Jaime King, who were close pals at a time, have not been seen together recently as King goes through legal troubles.

The 45-year-old actress recently lost the custody of her two kids and was forced to move out of her Hollywood Hills rental after her divorce from Kyle Newman in 2023.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 35, who is also the godmother of Jaime’s son Leo, 9, has reportedly not been in “regular contact” with king.

However, a source told The U.S. Sun that despite no regular contact “there is still love” among the old friends.

The insider added that the 14-times-Grammy winner still sends presents to her godson Leo and would “be there in a heartbeat” if she was needed.

“She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously and is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could've asked to be there for Leo.”

Despite the love, it has been a long time and “their relationship is a lot different now than it was back when Jaime asked Taylor to be his godmother. There is no regular contact.”

Jaime’s ex-husband directed Swift’s Style music video back in 2014, and she became Leo’s godmother the following year.