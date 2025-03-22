Kim Kardashian, kids live in fear because of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and kids concerned for Kanye West’s mental health crisis

Kim Kardashian and her kids, whom she shares with Kanye West, are deeply concerned because of Kanye West’s downward mental spiral.

The 44-year-old reality star has been worried about the rapper as his behaviour becomes more and more erratic.

The Kardashians star reportedly has her lawyers “on speed dial” because of any unprecedented threat from the Carnival rapper.

A source close to West told Page Six, “North loves him. I can’t speak for the other kids, but North is definitely Ye’s girl. But it must be scary for Kim.”

The now-divorced couple share four kids together, including North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

“It’s not getting any better, he’s not a well person, he’s sinking further down and he’s not acting rationally. There’s so much negativity – I don’t think he can come out of this,” the insider added.

Kardashian and West’s separation initially resulted because of his mental health crisis. Although the former couple settled to share custody but the socialite told iHeartRadio in September, “No matter what kind of help I have, [I’m] basically raising four kids by myself.”

The Heartless rapper has previously revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and autism but the source shared that “He’s obviously not taking his meds, if he was we wouldn’t be here.”