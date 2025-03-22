Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo gives shocking detail about her family

Good American Family’s Ellen Pompeo makes bombshell claims about her personal life

Ellen Pompeo stunned everyone with her words.

The love interest of Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, made a recent appearance at a podcast during which she made shocking confessions.

Golden Globe Award nominee had a candid conversation with Alex Cooper at her podcast, Call Her Daddy.

Talking to the 30-year-old host, Pompeo revealed the kind of parenting style she adopts with her kids.

The 55-year-old confessed that she is a ‘very strict’ parent and has no qualms about laying down rules in front of her three kids.

The famed Dr. Meredith Grey shockingly told Cooper the consequences of sneaking out.

She quipped, “I will break their fingers.”

Pompeo disclosing the reason for her strict side mentioned that she is a Scorpio.

As the conversation moved forward, the Old School star discussed how motherhood has shaped her into a new person.

She shared that navigating balance between ABC’s medical drama and motherhood changed her life.

Pompeo stated that it made her more ‘soulful’, ‘richer’, ‘funnier’, ‘empathetic’ and ‘angrier’ and a ‘better version’ of herself.

For the unversed, the mother of three kids has recently talked about pay disparity she had to face while working in Shonda Rhime’s long-running TV show.