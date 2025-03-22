Cillian Murphy’s ‘The Immortal Man’ performance leaves its creator in awe

Cillian Murphy, the Irish actor, was recently lauded by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight on his brilliant performance in the upcoming series spin-off film, The Immortal Man.

In conversation with The UK Independent, Knight shared that he is going to watch the first completed cut of the movie noting that he is already pleased by the footages he had seen so far.

Gushing about the Oscar winning-actor, Murphy, Knight said that he is "at his best" and described his performance as "remarkable."

"What fans can expect is something completely phenomenal," he said. "I know, I would say that but we’ve got the best actors and the best cast you could possibly get in one place."

Speaking about the new cast members Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson, Knight said they "all excel" in their roles.

Discussing about his writing process and whether he is nervous about how fans will receive the highly anticipated movie, he added, "I think if you write things to second guess what an audience wants, you’ve already probably failed."

"So, what I try to do is write whatever comes to me when I’m on the keyboard and let the fingers be in charge," he continued.

"I put the script in the hands of the best possible people," Knight reflected. "When you watch it back, very quickly, you sort of think 'OK this is working, or it’s not' and it is so working."

The show, which starred Murphy as gangster and businessman Tommy Shelby, came to an end in 2022 after six seasons.

The Immortal Man will see Thomas come up against Nazis during the Second World War in the period where Britain stood alone against Germany and its allies before the US joined the fight.