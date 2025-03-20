Kate Middleton sends Meghan Markle positive message after sweet nod

Kate Middleton seemingly returned the gesture of support to her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle, after she received a sweet nod.

The Princess of Wales made an important appearance as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards during the St Patrick’s Day parade on Monday.

This was Kate’s first appearance for the event after she skipped last year as she recovered from her abdominal surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis.

Just few hours after Kate’s appearance, the Duchess of Sussex surprisingly honoured the princess with a special video on her Instagram Stories.

Meghan was seen preparing green-coloured breakfast with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to mark St Patrick’s Day – a day significant to the UK royals and the Irish people.

Now, Kate seems to be extending the same goodwill to Meghan, as her Netflix show and brand As Ever has been overshadowed by negative reviews and controversy.

Kate believes that With Love, Meghan is “harmless and should be seen as a positive thing,” an insider revealed to InTouch Weekly.

The source added that Kate “isn’t making a fuss about it, but there’s a sense of relief that Meghan is putting her energy into something that steers far away from speaking about the family or stirring up controversy.”