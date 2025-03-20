Paris Hilton gives rare insight into her ‘Barbie doll’ persona

Paris Hilton gets candid about her Barbie doll persona as she addresses her past trauma in her new interview.

“I had created this kind of Barbie doll, ‘perfect life’, character to be like a mask,” said the 44-year-old while speaking to Grazia magazine.

Paris revealed that she “didn't want to talk about certain things”.

“People wouldn't even think to ask any traumatising questions. It was this whole protection over the pain,” explained the reality star who spent her teenage years at a Utah boarding school.

The Simple Life star mentioned that she used the “blonde dumb girl character as a mask to protect herself from the media asking about her traumatising past”.

“I just couldn't keep silent anymore and it started me on this journey of self-discovery and healing and catharsis,” remarked the 44-year-old.

For the unversed, Paris was “physically and sexually abused” during her two years at Provo Canyon School after being sent to the institution by her parents when she was a rebellious teen.

The Bling Ring star told the outlet, “It made me feel very strong that I had survived something so horrific.”

The media personality opened up that she travelled to Washington every six to 10 months starting in October 2021, pushing Congress to reform youth residential treatment facilities.

Paris shared, “In DC they'd never seen something pass so fast. I'm just really proud that I kept going back and telling my story.”

“No one has done anything to protect these kids,” pointed out the TV personality.

Paris added, “It's not over yet I'm going to continue to fight because there's so much more to do. I hope that's why people call me iconic.”

Meanwhile, the model disclosed that she was “doing little girls, sister holiday shopping” in Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Wednesday when she learned that her bill had been passed by the Senate, per ABC News.