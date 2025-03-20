Dolly Parton shares heartbreak over husband after his sudden passing

Dolly Parton gets emotional during her first appearance after husband Carl Dean's death

Dolly Parton gets emotional during her first appearance after the sudden death of her husband, Carl Dean.

The 79-year-old, who garnered recognition as a country singer, surprisingly reappeared at the Dollywood theme park on Thursday, March 20.

While addressing the audience at the opening celebration of the Tennessee theme park’s 40th season, the country music icon unveiled that she wants to have ‘some fun’ following her husband’s tragic passing.

Speaking exclusively to the crowd, she said, “I need to laugh, I need some fun, so I’m probably gonna be stupid. I’ve been crying enough the last week or two.”

Parton shared her unfiltered thoughts on the tragedy during an interview with Knox News on March 17.

She told the outlet at the time, “I'm doing better than I thought I would. I've been with him 60 years. So, I'm going to have to relearn some of the things that we've done. But I'll keep him always close.”

The legendary singer confessed that her husband's prolonged struggles brought her a sense of relief, adding, “I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him and loving him.”

Carl Thomas Dean passed away on March 3, in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 82.