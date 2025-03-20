Stanley Tucci on Anne Hathaway’s struggles filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Stanley Tucci, known for his role as Nigel Kipling, in The Devil Wears Prada, opened up about Anne Hathaway’s tough experience while filming.

During his appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show, he and the host sat down to talk about some of his iconic Hollywood roles.

After dishing on his work in Maid in Manhattan and Julie & Julia, Tucci opened up about his time filming The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

"I never think that when I make a movie. Ever," he said. "I think, 'Well this could be good. Or it could be bad.' You never know."

The Conclave actor then talked about Hathaway struggles while playing Andy Sachs in the 2006s hit movie.

"Annie had the hardest role because she’s playing a very reactive person," he explained.

"She carries the movie but she’s playing a reactive person, while we’re all doing things that are active," Tucci continued. "So she had a really hard time but I think she did it brilliantly."

He then went on to praise Streep on her "incredible performce" and gush about Blunt’s "sudden to rose to prominence" with the help of that film.

As for what’s happening with The Devil Wears Prada’s highly anticipated sequel, Tucci said, "I can’t legally say anything. But my hope is that it is going to happen. That’s all I can say."

While no details have been confirmed, Entertainment Weekly reported that all four major stars including Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, and Tucci were in talks to reprise their roles, along with original director David Frankel, producer Wendy Finerman, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.