Peter Andre accuses ‘Snow White’ remake of ‘putting people out of jobs’

Peter Andre criticises 'Snow White' reboot

Peter Andre doesn’t seem to be happy with Snow White.

The actor isn’t holding back when it comes to Disney’s Snow White reboot, calling out the film for replacing real actors with CGI creations.

The live-action remake, set to premiere this Friday, has already stirred up controversy—particularly over Disney’s decision to use computer-generated "magical creatures" instead of casting actors with dwarfism.

The move has drawn criticism from several industry figures, including Andre, who voiced his frustration in his new! magazine column.

"Disney has been involved in a bit of controversy over its new version of Snow White for things like using CGI for the 'magical creatures' instead of the original seven dwarfs," Andre, 52, wrote.

"It's important to remember that the original stories and films were very much of their time and, yes, there are definitely things that don't sit comfortably with today's audiences.

"I think it's important to leave classic films as they were. New films can be as diverse as ever, but recreating classics and putting actors out of work for CGI is not the solution."

The film, starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, has already sparked debate beyond its casting choices.

Zegler, 23, previously made headlines when she called the original Prince Charming a “stalker” and admitted she refused to sing Some Day My Prince Will Come because she found it “weird.”

"I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again," she shared.

Meanwhile, actors with dwarfism have also weighed in on the controversy.

Choon Tan, who has performed in stage productions of Snow White, supported traditional casting, saying, “There really is nothing wrong casting someone with dwarfism as a dwarf in any given opportunity.”

On the other hand, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage previously criticized Disney for trying to be progressive while still telling what he called a "backwards" story.

“I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," he said.

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that fking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fk are you doing, man?"

With all the controversy surrounding the film, Disney has reportedly scaled back its usual elaborate premieres. Whether the remake will win over audiences—or just continue to divide opinions—remains to be seen.