Mean Girls musical says goodbye after much-awaited London run

Mean Girls musical takes big step in recent update

Mean Girls musical is set to take a big step by wrapping up its West End run, much to the fans' surprise.

According to sources, the production is scheduled to take its final bow at the Savoy Theatre in London on June 8, since its critically acclaimed premiere.

Adapted from the 2004 cult classic, the musical comedy film garnered widespread acclaim for its standout performances, earning it a lasting place in the spotlight.

The 2024 film, which is co-directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., revolves around Cady Heron, who has recently moved to the US from Africa.

In addition, the film follows the African teenager as she navigates the toxic female friendships of high school.

The smash-hit project features a star-studded cast, including Charlie Burn as Cady Heron, Georgina Castle as Regina George, Elèna Gyasi as Gretchen Wieners, Grace Mouat as Karen Smith, Elena Skye as Janis Sarkisian, Tom Xander as Damian Hubbard, Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Kevin Ganatra, Ako Mitchell as Mr Duvall, and Zoë Rainey as Ms Heron/ Ms Norbury/ Ms George.

Nevertheless, tickets for the final showdown are available on TodayTix, ATG, and Love Theatre.

For the unversed, Mean Girls musical is set to embark on its new journey in the UK next year.