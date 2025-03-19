Kanye goes after Beyonce, Jay-Z after Diddy calls him from jail

The rapper has been sparking up controversies left and right with his recent social media activity

Kanye West is going after Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s family.

The rapper went on an all-caps tirade on X Tuesday night, making offensive remarks about the intelligence of the couple’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

He later deleted the post, only to re-share it early Wednesday morning, admitting he didn’t remove it to “be a good person” but out of fear that his account would be suspended.

"I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic]," he wrote, before doubling down with another dig at the kids' intelligence.

West’s outburst came shortly after a leaked jail call between him and Diddy surfaced online. In the recording, shared by The Shade Room, Diddy encouraged Kanye to get back to music.

"Enjoy your life… Fall back in love like when you was making the beats in the Chi," he told Ye, thanking him for supporting his children during his legal troubles.

The conversation seemed to inspire Kanye’s latest track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, which samples the call and features a plea for Donald Trump to free Diddy.

But Kanye’s new music has also reignited drama with Kim Kardashian. The track includes their 11-year-old daughter, North, despite Kim reportedly begging Kanye not to involve her.

Furious over his decision, Kim is now considering legal action to strip him of joint custody, with sources claiming she’s already pushing for an emergency hearing.