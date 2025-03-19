Taylor Swift gave THIS advice to Travis Kelce on life-changing decision

Taylor Swift had a strong opinion on Travis Kelce’s NFL retirement: source

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance has gotten to the level where they involve each other in their life-changing decisions.

The 35-year-old athlete, who recently announced his decision against retirement this year, finalised the choice after his pop superstar girlfriend gave him encouraging advice.

An inside source told Page Six that the Anti-Hero hitmaker was in favour of Kelce coming back for another season after they “definitely discussed” it “as a couple.”

The source added that her advice was influenced by the devastating Super Bowl loss this year, “She didn’t want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note.”

Although Swift’s opinion on a potential retirement was taken into consideration, we’re told the final call was ultimately on Kelce, 35.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had to make sure he was “able to physically do it,” and that Swift was “happy [with his decision].”

This comes after Kelce made the announcement at Pat McAfee’s ESPN show on February 27th. “I’m coming back, for sure,” the NFL star told the host which was read aloud at the show.

He concluded, “Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”