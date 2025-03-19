King Charles' office releases first statement after Prince Harry visa details unsealed

King Charles III's office has released an emotional statement to tribute a last Battle of Britain pilot John 'Paddy' Hemingway after his death aged 105.

The royal family has paid a moving tribute to the last surviving Battle of Britain pilot, sharing details on official Instagram about Buckingham Palace's honour to the late hero.

The Palce wrote: "Today, the Band of the Coldstream Guards played the battle of Britain March and The Royal Airforce March Past during changing the guard at Buckingham Palace in honour of John "Paddy" Hemingway last last serving battle of Britain Pilot who died yesterday at the age of 105."

Group Captain Hemingway, who retired from the Royal Air Force in 1974, served throughout the Second World War, from the first day to the last. He died in a care home in Dublin, modest to the last about his extraordinary achievements, sparking a wave of tributes.

Prince William, who also served with the RAF, training as Search and Rescue pilot in 2009, also paid a touching tribute to John, saying: 'I was sad to hear about the passing of John 'Paddy' Hemingway this morning, the last of "The Few".

"We owe so much to Paddy and his generation for our freedoms today. Their bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered. We shall never forget them. W"