Gal Gadot celebrates major career milestone amid 'Snow White' drama

Gal Gadot has recently celebrated major career milestone amid Snow White drama.

On March 18, the Wonder Woman star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and thanked her Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel for welcoming her to the franchise at the start of her movie career in a heartfelt speech.

Gal also expressed her gratitude to her loved ones including husband Jaron Varsano and their four daughters, all of whom were there to support her.

“Whenever my success grew, I always got pregnant, I needed to ground myself. That’s what I tell my agents. It’s either I’m making movies or making babies — no more babies,” she quipped.

However, Gal said, “Jaron always reminded me to dream and to be free to do whatever it is that I want to do.”

Reflecting on her achievement, the Red Notice actress stated, “This is not about fame or movies or any of that. This is about going after your passion and working hard.”

Addressing her daughters, Gal mentioned, “I want you to know that if you do, that you can achieve anything, my sweet girls. Absolutely anything, never forget that.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was disrupted by pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters.

Before the ceremony, Gal discussed about working in Marc Webb’s live-action reimagining of Snow White.

The actress, who plays Evil Queen in the new movie, shared her experience of singing on screen for the first time.

“It was different than anything that I’ve ever done because I was playing the villain,” she noted.

Gal added, “She’s so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life … it was a delicious role to play.”