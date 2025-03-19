Prince Harry breaks cover after he receives good news in US visa case

Prince Harry breaks cover as he receives good news in US visa case

Prince Harry made his first public appearance after documents related to his US visa case were unsealed in the court.

As per Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex was beaming with joy as he was spotted in Santa Barbara, California after the US court released the "highly redacted" version of his visa papers.

As per the media outlet, Harry, who is residing in Montecito with his Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, appeared to relax after the federal government "declared that he did not receive any special treatment when he applied for a visa in the US."

For those unfamiliar, the US think tank Heritage Foundation filed a case against a federal agency, demanding the release of information regarding whether Harry lied on his immigration papers about drug consumption.

King Charles' son put himself in trouble when he confessed to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

However, the officials from the Department of Homeland Security denied the accusations made against the Duke with remarks that his "application followed all the applicable rules and regulations."

It appears now that Harry's US dream is out of danger despite President Donald Trump's brutal attacks on the Sussexes.