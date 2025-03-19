Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin ‘support’ daughter Apple at debutante ball debut

Apple Martin at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris with family’s ‘support’

Apple Martin has her family’s “support”.

Gwyneth Paltrow is always front and center when it comes to cheering on her kids.

The Oscar-winning actress, her ex-husband Chris Martin, and their 18-year-old son, Moses Martin, all dressed to the nines in Valentino to support Martin, 20, as she made her grand debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris last November.

While it was a proud moment for the family, Paltrow admitted she had some initial hesitation about Apple stepping into the high-society spotlight.

“We’re going to embrace this and support you,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published March 18, recalling her reaction when Apple first expressed interest in the event.

She also had one pressing question for Apple about her Coldplay frontman father: “Is Dad going to wear a tie and do this waltz?”

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Despite the unfamiliar area of work, Paltrow said they were more than happy to rally around Apple for the invite-only event.

“Sometimes we need some levity, and we need frosting on the cake,” she shared. “It was honestly one of the most special weekends of my entire life.”

The Iron Man actress even shared a glimpse of the magical night on social media, posting a photo with her daughter, who was stunned in a custom ruffled gown designed by Valentino’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

“My beautiful daughter,” Paltrow wrote on her Instagram Story, posing proudly next to the Vanderbilt University student. “In @maisonvalentino.”