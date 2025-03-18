Kanye West plans to quit Hollywood after career fallout

Kanye West, most controversial rapper whose career is right now at the very edge of falling apart after all the chaos and controversies, is reportedly planning to leave Hollywood behind and start fresh in Europe.

After facing a string of controversies and career setbacks, the rapper and fashion mogul seems ready to turn over a new leaf.

Insiders revealed that West, who goes by Ye now, feels unrecognised and out of place in the U.S., where backlash over his controversies has left him searching for a fresh start.

According to a close source, the rapper feels his chances in the U.S. are shrinking after losing major brand deals and struggling to book live shows. His real estate investments are also suffering, with several properties falling apart.

However, to make things even worse, $1.5 million church he owned recently burned down, leaving him in financial problems more than ever.

The music mogul has tried to restart his career in Europe, reaching out to venues in Italy, France, and Russia, but was turned down as well. Reportedly, his all plans to buy land for a festival in Africa and Europe also fell apart. He still refused to give up and is now trying to apply for a European Union visa.

