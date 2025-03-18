Taylor Swift’s record-breaking 'Eras Tour' earns major recognition

Taylor Swift, who ended her career’s biggest tour in December 8, 2024 with massive success, has done many incredible things in her career, but admitted that 'Eras Tour' was the "most challenging thing” she's "ever done."

The 35-year-old pop superstar stole the show at the star-studded iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night (March 17, 2025), which was held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater.

However, the Lover hitmaker took home an impressive nine awards, including the top honour Artist of the Year.

Swift couldn’t be there in person because of an unknown reason, but she still made her presence felt. In a video message aired during the ceremony, the singer looked back on her record-breaking tour which hit a major milestone that night since it first kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023.

The Cruel Summer singer: "I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tour mates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew."

She continued getting teared up: "People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion. And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life."

Swift then praised her fans who have been there for her through thick and thin, saying that the support of her Swifties made it possible for her to "take on those challenges."

"It’s a three-and-a-half-hour show, more shows than I’ve ever done on a tour and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. I think about that tour constantly. I’m so proud of it,” The NFL star Travis Kelce’s lover added.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce is currently focused on building their relationship stronger than ever.