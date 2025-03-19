Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy addresses ‘One Tree Hill’ sudden cast exits

Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz opens about the lack of closure and sudden exit their co-stars characters got in One Tree Hill teen series.

In the latest podcast episode of the Drama Queen hosted by Bush, Lenz said, "I wish we could have seen Haley [Lenz's character on the show] reading a letter from Lucas [Chad Michael Murray] just to hear what was going on in their lives."

She shared this thought while answering a fan question. The fans also asked what Lucas and Peyton (Hilarie Burton Morgan's character), who were written off the show after season 6, would be "up to" now.

The question left Lenz, Bush and Buckley puzzled since the show never addressed their absence after season 6.

In the series Lucas and Peyton gets married and welcomes their first bon daughter in season 6. However, in the end of the season the characters are moving out of town as Bush and Lenz point out, their exit isn't thoroughly explained.

“I don't even remember where they moved,” Lenz, who played the character Haley for the full nine-season run of the series, asked. "Where did they go?"

"They left in a convertible, so I'm gonna guess maybe the West Coast where it's a bit warmer and less rainy," Buckley speculated.

"I don't know," Bush said flatly, adding, "This is the problem: They didn't give us enough to make where our friends went make sense."

Guessing it was the personal feud between them and with characters, Bush continued, "I feel like it was more a personal beef than anything that made sense for our characters, which is unfortunate. I used to ask, 'Why can't Brooke be getting text messages from Peyton? Why can't you see them texting? Like, why am I not getting photo updates of this baby? It feels really weird.'"

Lenz also added that she felt it was strange for the pair to be written out so suddenly when so much of the show's "world was built around" the characters and their love story.

In addition to Bush, Lenz, Murrary the drama stars Hilarie Buton, James Lafferty and Paul Johansson, in One Tree Hill premiered in 2003.