Prince Louis set to make major milestone following big family event

Prince Louis, who will be turning seven next month, may also be marking a major milestone in his royal life.

While the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton has delighted the public with several appearances with his family, the young prince has not yet made a visit abroad as part of the royal tour.

The Princess of Wales, who appeared during the St Patrick’s Day parade on Tuesday, dropped a major hint about the family’s upcoming plans to Australia.

Kate suggested that she may also have Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join the royal tour as well, if everything aligns for them.

“George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand. I would like to go back there with them now,” Kate told a Colonel following the parade.

“We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits, it’s being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity,” she explained.

The future Queen went on to add that the trip planning takes “bit of work” especially if children are involved. But, she did end it on a positive note, “I might see you down there!”

George previously travelled to Australia and New Zealand with his parents back in 2014 and Charlotte has been to Canada in 2016. Meanwhile Louis, who will be marking his 7th birthday on April 23rd, is yet to go on a tour with his parents.