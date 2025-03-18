Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick breaks cover after baby rumours

Kourtney Kardashian’s son makes low-key appearance after secret baby allegations

Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick, whom she shares with ex-husband, Scott Disick, broke his silence on social media after baby rumours.

The 15-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself hanging out with his friends on Instagram Story, on Sunday, March 16th.

Mason posed for the picture with a hand covering his face as he stood on a patio at night.

Kourtney’s kid and a friend were seen standing beside a table, which held a lit candle and an espresso martini set.

The post was set to Out West by ian, in which he sings about growing up too fast.

The social media update comes after his mother shut down the rumours of the 15-year-old “secretly” having a child with one of his classmates.

Earlier this month, the reality star took to Instagram and denied the speculations.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not,” she wrote on her Stories.

“Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE,” she added.