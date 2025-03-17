Surprising reason why Royals often skip seatbelts!

Members of the British royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Anne, have often been spotted without seatbelts while travelling.

Even the late Queen Elizabeth, a careful driver, was frequently seen behind the wheel on the Windsor estate without one.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales ensure their children are securely buckled in, they themselves sometimes skip seatbelts during high-profile events.

Security expert Michael Chandler sheds light on why this happens. Contrary to popular belief, the royals do wear seatbelts regularly, especially on long journeys or when or when travelling at high speeds, reported DailyMail.

However, there are instances where they opt out due to security concerns. Chandler explains that' in situations where a high-profile figure faces threat, the ability to exit a vehicle quickly becomes a priority.'

Seatbelts, in such cases, could slow down an emergency escape, making them a risk rather than a safety measure.

Ultimately, while the royals do follow road safety protocols in most cases, their decision to skip seatbelts at times is a strategic one, balancing security and practicality.