Prince William yet to react as Duke makes baby announcement

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William is making headlines for his possible new role after delightful baby announcement.

The Prince of Wales is said to be taking a new role as godfather to his close friend the Duke of Westminster's first child. It emerged after Hugh Grosvenor and his wife Olivia Henson announced they are expecting a baby this summer.

The two friends share strong bond, with the future King serving as an usher at Hugh's wedding in Cheshire last year. Meanwhile, Hugh already served as godfather to Prince George, Kate and William's eldest son. He is also godfather to Prince Harry's son Prince Archie.

However, Kate Middleton's husband William seems to be reluctant to share his thoughts on the news, with sources claiming the heir to the British throne will eagerly say yes to take the new role.

"There's no doubt that William will welcome his new role as godfather to his friend's child," they said.

The godparent connections between the families reveal a web of close relationships spanning generations. The 76-year-old monarch is Hugh's godfather, creating a direct link between the royal family and the Grosvenors.

Hugh's mother Natalia is one of William's godparents. However, William has yet to publicly congratulate his friend.