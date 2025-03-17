Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news from Palace as he mulls returning to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left the UK for the US in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals, have ben strangers for the royals since they took the life-changing decision.

Prince Harry, who's planning to bring back Meghan Markle and their children to UK, might be surprised to learn that he's not viewed as an important part of the Firm anymore.

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer the center of attention in the Palace as the royals have reportedly moved on from the couple's drama after Harry's allegations against Queen Camilla.

In Spare, the Duke detailed his complex feelings about his father's relationship with Camilla, alleging that she had sacrificed him on her "personal PR altar".

Harry’s relationships with Princess Kate and Prince William also collapsed after his autobiography. They are no longer on speaking terms with their royal relatives.

A royal insider has also confirmed that Palace aides "almost never discussed" Harry and Meghan even there are speculations and reports about their reconciliation with King Charles.

"Far more thought and hiatus is stirred up in the media around what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are or aren't doing on any given day than was ever a fixation at the Palace," a palace source told Newsweek.

King Charles and William still hold affections for the Duke, and Harry's past actions suggest as he may also be missing his royal relatives.

Notably, he rushed back to the UK to see his dad after the monarch's cancer diagnosis was announced. The father-son-duo had a 45-minute meeting at Clarence House in London in February, 2024. King Charles was accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla during the meeting, which came on the heels of recent allegations and was perceived by some as a subtle rebuke to the Duke.