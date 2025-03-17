Prince Harry may lose key position in royal family amid US visa bombshell

Prince Harry could be snubbed over by his brother William for a significant role after the royal family received delightful news in the past week.

The Prince of Wales, who is father to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, is close friends with Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. During Hugh’s wedding last year, the future King played an important role of an usher.

Now, with the latest announcement by the Duke, it seems that William could once again be asked to take another major role in his pal’s personal milestone.

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster were “very pleased to share” that the they are “expecting a baby in the summer”.

“The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together.”

Hugh is the godfather of William’s firstborn, George. Moreover, he is also the godfather to Prince Harry’s firstborn, Prince Archie, 5. Meanwhile, King Charles is the godfather to Hugh.

While no official announcement has been made on the matter, but it anticipated that William would be asked to return the favour and become the godfather to Hugh and Olivia’s first child.

Prince Harry may also be in the running for the role despite declining the invite to his pal’s wedding. According to reports, the reason why Harry turned down the invite was so that the spotlight does not shift from the newly-weds to the rift between him and his estranged brother.

It remains to be seen if either one of the brothers would be offered the role or if one of them would be snubbed over the other.

The news comes as Prince Harry is faced with a bombshell decision by a US judge to disclose a redacted version of his visa application.