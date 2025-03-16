Zendaya comforts ‘freaked out’ Robert Pattinson on new film set

Robert Pattinson, Zendaya team up for new movie 'The Drama'

Twilight famed Robert Pattinson has his next collaboration with Zendaya.

The forthcoming film will feature them as a couple, whose relationship takes an unexpected turn right before their wedding day.

While the filming of the project titled The Drama is still underway, the 38-year-old spilled insights from the sets revealing that one of the scenes made him worried and he ended up calling the Euphoria actress.

Pattinson unveiled that he spoke to Zendaya for about two hours, who very calmly listened to him and comforted him.

In conversation with Premiere, he shared, "We had a scene together that was driving me crazy."

The Batman actor recalled, "I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis. I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene.”

The 28-year-old made him understand the meaning of the scene he couldn’t understand.

"I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning. And there I was going crazy for three days”, concluded Robert.

The Drama is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, which is expected to come out this year.