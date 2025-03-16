Snow White star Rachel Zegler stuns audience with 'princess' attitude at LA premiere

Snow White's Rachel Zegler takes internet by storm with 'mind-blowing' performance

Snow White star Rachel Zegler has once again taken the internet by storm as a ‘shining supernova’ in the live-action remake of the ultimate Disney classic.

The new version of Snow White, which is slated to officially release in theatres on March 21, garnered appreciation from critics after its premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 15.

Variety’s Katcy Stephan shared her unfiltered thoughts on the adaptation of 1937’s animated musical fantasy film, “Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in Snow White, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess.”

Meanwhile, Skyler Shuler of The DisInsider heaped on praises for the film, referring to it as “PURE DISNEY MAGIC.”

He further went on to add, "This will end up being a lot of people’s favourite live-action remake.”

Describing the project as “quite charming,” Screen Rant host Ash Crossan explained, "The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life."

This comes on the heels of the criticism the film faced after the American multimedia company replaced the seven dwarves with computer-generated ‘magical creatures’ in the upcoming film.

The film was also deemed irrelevant after undergoing major changes, compromising its original essence.