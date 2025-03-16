Jessica Simpson says her divorce 'inspired' her to make a musical comeback

Simpson performed her new heartbreak song 'Leave' reportedly inspired by real-life betrayal

Jessica Simpson is singing through the heartbreak.

The singer got candid about her split from Eric Johnson during her first live performance in 15 years at the Luck Reunion music festival in Texas on March 12.

Addressing the crowd, Simpson, 44, said her world was “turned upside down” after asking “some very personal questions” at home. “I’m a very single lady,” she declared.

Simpson, who is set to release her new album Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 on March 21, reflected on using music to process heartbreak. “When we open our hearts, sometimes we’re vulnerable, and it just gets broken,” she shared. “Maybe sometimes we forget that we’ve been broken for a really long time.”

She then introduced her song Leave, calling it a “kind of a heartbreak, pissed-off song.”

The fiery track, released last week, contains pointed lyrics hinting at infidelity: “What we had was magic / Now you made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me.”

Simpson and Johnson, who share three children, announced their split in January after 10 years of marriage. “Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation,” she said in a statement to People magazine at the time, adding that their kids “come first.”

Sources revealed to Page Six that her upcoming EP is deeply inspired by the breakup.

Simpson and Johnson began dating in 2010 while he was still legally married to his first wife. He finalised his divorce later that year before tying the knot with Simpson in 2014.