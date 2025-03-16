Holly Willoughby's husband in hot water over major licensing dispute

Holly Willoughby's husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, is reportedly facing a disagreement with Butlins over the licensing of Gladiators.

According to The Sun, Baldwin's production company, Hungry Bear Media, had secured a deal with the holiday with resort chain, but tensions have since arisen over certain aspects of the agreement.

The controversy gained attention when Gladiators cast members appeared at a Butlins event wearing black track suits instead of their signature, high-energy costumes from the BBC show.

Some fans expressed confusion over the change, sparking speculation about the terms of the licensing deal.

Meanwhile, This Morning former host is making significant career moves, with reports suggesting she could follow in the footsteps of the TV legend Cilla Black.

The 44-year-old presenter is said to be negotiating a series of high-profile projects, including a potential second season of Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt, as she explores opportunities beyond ITV.