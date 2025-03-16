Kyle Massey proposes to longtime girlfriend Hana Giraldo

That’s So Raven star, Kyle Massey made a delightful announcement as he takes next step with his long-time girlfriend Hana Giraldo.

The daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo took to her Instagram on Friday, March 14th, to share the exciting news.

“IM ENGAGED [ring emoji] to my best friend, my soulmate, and my forever @kylemassey,” she wrote alongside a photo carousel.

“A lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure begins now! I love you so much Xo,” she wrote, adding, “thank you @carlos_saint_mary I LOVE THE [ring emoji]”.

Hana had shared two black and white photos. In the first one, the Cory in the House alum was seen holding an empty ring box while Hana showed off her massive ring as the two posed for the camera. The second image was a close up of the sparkler.

The announcement comes after Hana turned 31 just days before. According to reports, the proposal took place surrounded by the couple's family and friends.

In a press release shared by the couple, they revealed that they “have been dating for many years”.

“We feel incredibly blessed to share this moment with our loved ones and fans,” they stated. “I’m marrying my best friend, this is a dream come true.”

No further details have been given about the wedding plans.