Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar in ‘Freakier Friday’

Lindsay Lohan reunites ‘The Parent Trap’ costar in ‘Freakier Friday’

Freakier Friday got more exciting with an unexpected on screen reunion of The Parent Trap co-stars.

Fans would be thrilled to know that it’s not just Jamie Lee Curtis with whom Lindsay Lohan is reuniting after more than two decades but there’s another actor as well.

People confirmed that Lohan’s The Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Freakier Friday trailer, which Disney released on Friday, March 14.

As the first look of the soon-to-be-released sequel to 2003's comedy drama was ending, Hendrix, 54, popped on the screen in a white button-down shirt and black tie standing next to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who played Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen drama Never Have I Ever.

Both the actress appear to be working as a waitress in the scene which went by in a flash near the 1:18 mark.

For the unversed, Hendrix played the villainous Meredith Blake opposite Lohan’s double role as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 film.

In addition to Lohan and Curtis, the Nisha Ganatra- directed movie’s returning cast includes Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell and Mark Harmon.

Newly joined Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Ramakrishnan, Vanessa Bayer and Manny Jacinto round out the cast for Freakier Friday, set to debut on August 8.