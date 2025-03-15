Prince William's lesser known family member enjoys royal treatment

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales share tree adorable children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William has made a surprising revelation about a unique bedtime tradition in his household with Princess Kate.

To note, the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales reside in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children-Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

There is one lesser-known family member of the royals also hold a special place for them.

During a recent visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Cornwall, Prince William shared an interesting insight into their nightly routine.

He revealed to a well-wisher that Orla (gift from Princess Kate's brother James Middleton), has a cosy spot in their bed alongside him and Kate.

William said: 'His little dog sleeps on the bed with them at nigh, with him and Kate.'

The revelation offers a rare glimpse into the relaxed and affectionate atmosphere inside the royal household, where even their beloved pet enjoys a royal treatment.

The couple welcomed their dog Orla in 2021.