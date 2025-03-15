Prince William's lesser known family member enjoys royal treatment

Prince William has made a surprising revelation about a unique bedtime tradition in his household with Princess Kate.
To note, the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales reside in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children-Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
There is one lesser-known family member of the royals also hold a special place for them.
During a recent visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Cornwall, Prince William shared an interesting insight into their nightly routine.
He revealed to a well-wisher that Orla (gift from Princess Kate's brother James Middleton), has a cosy spot in their bed alongside him and Kate.
William said: 'His little dog sleeps on the bed with them at nigh, with him and Kate.'
The revelation offers a rare glimpse into the relaxed and affectionate atmosphere inside the royal household, where even their beloved pet enjoys a royal treatment.
The couple welcomed their dog Orla in 2021.
