Tom Cruise, Chris Pratt: Who will play major role in DC's 'Superman'?

James Gunn's 'Superman' to release on July 11, 2025

DC CEO James Gunn still have a few big surprises for the cast of the upcoming Superman.

David Corenswet will be leading the 2025 live-action film, but there are still some roles for which the makers are finding the perfect fit for.

Out of those many undefined roles, there is one for which Gunn is looking out for a Hollywood A-lister.

Reportedly, two big actors that the director is eyeing for are Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt.

As per insider Jeff Sneider, who is a well-informed source not only for DC but also for Marvel, has unveiled that James still has ‘big surprises for the casting of Superman.’

The creators are looking for a big star to play the role of Jor-El, the biological father of the Man of Steel.

There are chances that Cruise, who signed a contract with Warner Bros. last year, might cast in the film even though he would have little screen time.

Meanwhile, the other choice for the part is Pratt. But he is expected to return as Star-Lord in Avengers: Doomsday and the Superman director will never want to hinder the filming of the big movie.

Thus, it lessens the possibility of the 45-year-old actor to feature in the new DC movie.

Everybody now awaits to see who will play the father of Superman in the forthcoming film.

The all-new superhero movie is slated to come out in theatres on July 11 this year.