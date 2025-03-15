Brenda Song recalls watching ‘Home Alone’ with Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song shares how Macaulay Culkin changed her view on ‘Home Alone’ forever

Brenda Song opened up about her experience of watching Home Alone with her fiancé Macaulay Culkin for the first time.

During an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody star recalled, "When we started dating almost eight years ago now, Christmastime came around and I was like, 'It's a tradition! I always watch Home Alone every Christmas."

Talking about her lover who starred in 1990 film and its sequel in 1992, Song said, "He hadn't seen the movie in like a decade, and I forced him he didn't wanna watch it."

However, making him watch the films with her, back-fired on Song as Culkin began reminiscing about the production of the film.

"We started watching it, and he started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Stop! Stop! You're ruining it for me! You're ruining it!'"

However, her perspective on the movie did change after that. Even though she understands the movie’s cultural value, the actress doesn’t like the movie like she used to.

"The movie holds such a special place in so many people's hearts," she said. "It's just, it's hard for me now, that's all."

The Home Alone followed the story of eight-year-old Kevin left home alone during Christmas as his family take off to Paris. The boy must defend his house from two burglars using clever traps. Meanwhile, his mother rushed back to to reunite with him.

In part two of the film Kevin mistakenly ends up in New York while his family goes to Florida. He enjoys the city but must stop the same burglars from robbing a toy store before reuniting with his family.