Cardi B, Offset’s daughter makes rare appearance amid custody battle

Cardi B and Offset’s youngest kid made a rare appearance on social media as a new battle is stirred amid the parents’ divorce case.

In an attempt to blow off steam from her legal matters in the wake of the breakup from the father of her three children, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, posted an adorable snapshot of her six-month-old baby.

On Friday, March 14, the I Like It singer took to her Instagram stories featuring her daughter, whom she welcomed on September 7, 2024.

In the heart-warming social media update, the little girl, rumoured to be called Bloom or Blossom, was on her hands and knees, trying to crawl.

"My baby so chunkyyy," the WAP rapper captioned the image.

The latest photo of Cardi B’s daughter reportedly came after Offset, 33, requested joint legal custody of the three children.

In addition to their youngest baby girl, the estranged couple shares six-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and four-year-old son Wave Cephus.

According to the court documents reviewed by TMZ, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, suggested that the Drip songstress’ home should be the kids' primary residence.

Furthermore, he wants the court to outline each parent's child support responsibilities.

Notably, this is the third time Cardi B has filed for a divorce from Offset.