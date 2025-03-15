King Charles celebrates delightful milestone in surprising announcement

King Charles celebrated a delightful milestone amid the growing political crisis.
The monarch's newly released Apple Music radio show, The King's Music Room, grabbed the number one position in the streaming giant's UK 'top music podcasts' chart.
The King has beaten renowned artists including Elton John, Gary Kemp Guy Pratt and DJ Zane Lowe in the same category.
As per The Mirror, Prince William and Prince Harry's father is in a celebratory mood as his music favourites are loved by the listeners.
"The King is delighted so many people around the world have joined him in sharing some of their favourite artists and tracks from around the Commonwealth and beyond. It has been a phenomenal global success story," shared the source.
For the unversed, King Charles recently partnered with Apple Music for a radio show to mark Commonwealth Day.
According to the royal family's official Instagram page, the show was "recorded at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty provides anecdotes of his personal experiences when explaining why each song was chosen."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their royal roles in 2020
Ellen Pompeo talks about the challenges of being a celebrity parent
King Charles III gave his final answer to question about Prince Harry's return to royal fold
Queen Elizabeth died on 8 September, 2022
Ray Nicholson rose to fame with horror film 'Smile 2'
On March 22 last year, the Princess of Wales revealed she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy