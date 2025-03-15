King Charles celebrates delightful milestone in surprising announcement

King Charles celebrated a delightful milestone amid the growing political crisis.

The monarch's newly released Apple Music radio show, The King's Music Room, grabbed the number one position in the streaming giant's UK 'top music podcasts' chart.

The King has beaten renowned artists including Elton John, Gary Kemp Guy Pratt and DJ Zane Lowe in the same category.

As per The Mirror, Prince William and Prince Harry's father is in a celebratory mood as his music favourites are loved by the listeners.

"The King is delighted so many people around the world have joined him in sharing some of their favourite artists and tracks from around the Commonwealth and beyond. It has been a phenomenal global success story," shared the source.

For the unversed, King Charles recently partnered with Apple Music for a radio show to mark Commonwealth Day.

According to the royal family's official Instagram page, the show was "recorded at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty provides anecdotes of his personal experiences when explaining why each song was chosen."