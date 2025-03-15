Will Smith makes musical comeback with 'Based on a True Story' album

Will Smith is making a comeback to music with his first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, set to release on March 28.

The 14-track album features collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, and Jac Ross.

Smith announced the album on Instagram, writing, "It's OFFICIAL!! My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I'm itchin' to get it out to y'all "

The album includes previously-released singles such as Beautiful Scars featuring Big Sean, Work of Art with Jaden Smith and Russ, Tantrum featuring Joyner Lucas, and You Can Make It.

In a May 2024 interview with Extra, Smith discussed the album, saying, "You know, I've been, this last year and a half, I've been in the lab. I have a project that is, you know, without question, the most personal and powerful music that I've ever made."

On the same day of the album announcement, Smith reunited with Tatyana Ali and Doechii to film their version of the Anxiety social media challenge. He captioned the Instagram video, "Waited 35 years for this dance to trend."