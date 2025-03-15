Jason Statham poses for first-ever photoshoot with wife Rosie Huntington-Whitely

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's first photoshoot ever

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got together in front of the lens for the first time ever for a stunning new campaign.

The longtime couple, who have been together for over a decade, stepped in front of the camera together for the first time, joining forces for Italian brand Falconeri’s latest shoot.

And just like that, they’re giving major “couple goals” energy.

Rosie, 37, brought effortless elegance in a loose white dress paired with a cozy matching cardigan, pulling up her frock to reveal her toned legs and stylish cowboy boots.

In another shot, she switched things up with crisp white trousers and a slashed white top, perfectly complementing Jason’s rugged, laid-back vibe.

Meanwhile, the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star kept things cool and casual in a brown long-sleeved top, proving once again that he can make even the simplest outfit look effortlessly stylish.

Speaking about the experience with The Sun, Rosie shared just how much she enjoyed working with her fiancé.

“It was relaxed and easy," she said of the shoot, which took place in Portugal. "We got to spend a day together, working with a team we love, in a place we love — what more can you ask for?”

She added, “This was our first time shooting together, which was very special. Getting to work with your other half is always fun.”

Rosie and Jason now join a long list of celebrity couples who have turned their real-life romance into an iconic photoshoot moment.

From Victoria and David Beckham’s unforgettable 2009 Armani ad to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s glamorous 2021 Tiffany & Co. campaign, there’s something about real chemistry that makes fashion come alive.

With their undeniable connection and effortlessly cool style, Rosie and Jason just might have set the bar even higher.